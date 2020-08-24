Bird pulls focus of traffic cam over Perth

More
A corella flying by caused the camera to turn towards the skies instead of the traffic below.
0:47 | 08/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bird pulls focus of traffic cam over Perth
I'm English. I. Yeah. You true. Yeah. Or. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"A corella flying by caused the camera to turn towards the skies instead of the traffic below. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72569820","title":"Bird pulls focus of traffic cam over Perth","url":"/International/video/bird-pulls-focus-traffic-cam-perth-72569820"}