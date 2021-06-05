Transcript for Blinken meets with Ukraine's president, denounces Russia’s 'aggressive' actions

Our Mary Alice parks is traveling with the secretary of state and has more from Ukraine good morning Mary Alice. This is a fairly fragile democracy that for decades has struggled with corruption. And weak institutions it's the only European country with an act didn't hot war this is a nation that is constantly under the threat. Of the shelling in the face of Russian aggression struggling to maintain its own borders. Fighting against the possibility of losing. More of its territory. And that. The recommendation reaching just a fever pitch this last month. More than thirteen thousand ukrainians have died in the last seven years since Russia India dated Crimea and invaded. Parts of eastern Ukraine in 2014. But this last month against Russia sending tens of thousands of troops right to the eastern. Border of Ukraine even though secretary of state blinking is on the ground to deliver a message. That is strong pushing reforms pushing anti corruption just the fact that he is here at all that he is on the ground holding these high level meetings. He's just an unbelievable sign of support for this government and a signal. Back to Moscow. It's show of support that this once key government was hoping to receive. From former president trop remember the first impeachment trial president trump centered on whether trump and Rudy Giuliani were withholding military equipment. Meetings signs a public support to Ukraine in exchange for a public announcement about investigating president Biden's signs. And there's still a fallout the last few weeks back radon ruling Giuliani's apartment as a part of a criminal investigation about his work here in Ukraine. Who he was working with what they were trying to do whether they were trying to influence US diplomacy. American and Ukrainian politics have just been so intertwined these last five years. You get the sense of the government here is trying to carefully untangle and distance itself. From the last US administration. And build new relationships with this new Biden White House presents a Lynn ski says let bygones be bygones he wants to move forward. And this trip by the secretary of state comes. On the heels of new escalating sanctions between the White House and Russia and talks. About possible meeting between president Biden and president crude and Diane I'm Mary Alice parks in Ukraine Forrest thanks very Alice.

