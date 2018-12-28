Transcript for Bomb kills 4 on tour bus near Egyptian pyramids: Officials

Deadly attack today in Egypt near one of the world's most famous tourist destinations a roadside bomb hit a tourist bus near the Giza pyramids killing two Vietnamese tourist. Ten other tourists from Vietnam were injured and no one has claimed responsibility yet for the bombing. For years Egypt has been battling Islamic insurgents who have targeted tourists on several occasions.

