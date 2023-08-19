Bottlenose dolphins spotted in rare visit off English coast

In a rare visit to the English coast, a group of bottlenose dolphins were spotted swimming and surfacing by a drone camera in Norfolk, England.

August 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live