Transcript for The Breakdown: Biden, Boris Johnson reaffirm special relationship between US, UK

Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed out. And I'm Terry Moran president Biden is in England where he met with British prime minister Boris Johnson's brilliant person for the first time. The two leaders who signed a new version. I'm the Atlantic charter eighty years after Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill's son the original Atlantic charger in 1941. Not what it means for the US and the UK special relationship coming up and and president Biden has announced the US will donate 500 million doses of the advisor vaccine to nearly 100 countries in need. Now he said to push other key allies to join the effort at the G-7 seven tomorrow. This is a monumental commitment by the American people. It's I said. We're a nation full of people who step up in times of need. Until four cylinder vehicles and home and abroad for not perfect. But we step. We're not won't listen their past yeah. We're helped lead the world out of this pandemic working alongside our global partners. But next week's face to face showdown with Russian president Vladimir Putin is looming over Biden's European trip we'll break down what's at stake in the coming up. But we begin with president Biden's big meeting with UK prime minister Boris Johnson Biden said they affirmed the special relationship between the US and the UK. And renewed their commitment to defending the quote in during democratic values that both nations share. Now the president is preparing to meet with Queen Elizabeth and members of the royal family this weekend. Our congressional correspondent Rachel Scott is following the president Cornwall England and foreign correspondent Maggie rowly. Is in London with more on this hi ladies. Hate and so our regional. Updated Atlantic charter agreement that Biden and Johnson signed today. Well let's would the first why don't they give back in 1941. It was significant because it really solidified the relationship. Between the UK and the United States as allies Bennett was focused on trade it was focused on peace this was right after World War II. Today the White House made clear that we are not in 1941 of course and that's the world is facing new challenges. And so this new agreement today really reflected that it reflects climate change tackling that also tackling the pandemic. And he's ongoing cyber attacks. That the world is facing including the United States we know that's going to be part of the conversation with president Biden meets president who didn't face to face in Geneva in just about a week. And then also in addition to this agreement we heard about this task force that is now going to be created between the United States and the UK just resuming some travel between the two countries is this something that has really been sidelined for the past fifteen months the two countries making it clear today that they want to travel to start resuming once again Diane. And Matt yeah port is. That chartered cheer this overall special relationship between the US and the UK. AM Dana what's inside the charter is so important but it's really the symbol of that at of the charter being announced today that is so significantly just heard Rachel sort of go through the list of what was in it but again going back. To that wartime agreement may need a show but really doubling down that. This was a reinforcement today of whenever when the calls the special relationship when her from the prime minister's office is that. Just as our country's work together to rebuild the world following the Second World War so to will be applying our combined strength of the enormous challenges facing the planet today from global defense and security and to building back better from corona virus to stopping climate change him. And admitted to make it made it obvious that there's really was at the Ro back to decades ago when the world came together after world where she went our two countries came together so the significance of this pact today. A shows just how important this relationship is think this is the moment we're going to build back better we're going to do it together the US and the UK. And and racial this is a summit the G-7 summit. Taking place slightly post pandemic almost looks normal but I guess there are concerns about a Covert nineteen outbreak at a hotel. Near where that somebody is set to begin tomorrow can tell us. Yeah how little about a mile away from where that summit is set to take place we are told that it was among this down at the hotel. Right now what does not appear that any visitors so far have been affected but our understanding that's. There are some press representatives from the united state that are staying here it's unclear whether or not the White House staff. Is staying there but you sat it teary. This really does reflect the challenges that the world is facing right now we are still trying to bounce back from this pandemic this is the first time that many of these leaders are going to be seeing each other face to these. Since the pandemic began and it's been more than 400 days since an American president stepped foot on foreign soil so again this really just underscores the challenges that. Are in place right now still some a lot of social distancing and that's requirements in place I could tell you right here in the Eude. Understandable on Maggie how your canned leaders risk. And and it's been interesting to hear the reactions because they Ben pretty obvious that how they feel Boris Johnson today calling Biden. A breath of fresh air he could and how to contain his excitement. Even going so far is a sake I agree with him on pretty much anything and it's not just Boris Johnson also heard from the president of France who say he's so excited to have America back on the world stage so excited to be working. A with America again to tackle some of these big problems so how allies abroad are the real the house that president I didn't hear a G-7 really comparing it to. Previous administration and being quite obvious about the fact they're happy Biden is here they're happy a change has been put in place and there's an excitement and energy here in the UK that hopefully can work together to actually get some things done. And rich of the big announcement today the president announced the US will donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to countries in need. So how is he getting other leaders on board what impact do you think it has. That is on the pandemic but on this question of American leadership. Yeah Terry know this trip a lot of ways is really all about messaging president Biden is trying to signal that America is back on the foreign. The Ford stage a the world stage but also signaling that we're bouncing back from the pandemic. And today he said that it isn't all of our best interest if we all fight this pandemic. Together so he's really trying to lead by example here the United States now donating 500 million doses of that either vaccines as some of the most poorest countries. In the were old and he's encouraging other countries to do the same to follow his example. And really the numbers are stark when you look at this while this is the big stack that the United States is taking. The World Health Organization estimates that there's about eleven billion vaccines needed nor did ax Nate. Everyone in the world right now and one nonprofit saying at this current rate the didn't think about. If peace and in years to achieve that goal so really just scratching the surface here. Right Rachel Scott and Maggie truly in England for us thank you both. And you can watch our full coverage of the Biden couldn't summit next Wednesday June 16 right here on ABC news lives. Let's dig in a little deeper on the pandemic and the impact of that US vaccine donation let's bring an emergency physician in ABC news medical contributor doctor Gary and sudden. For more on that doctor Sutton thanks so much for being here how significant do you think he's 500 million doses will be to the global fight against Kobe nineteen. Can't. Good afternoon and and it is significant and it's important step in the fight against this pandemic has the president stated we have to meet the moment. And right now it is our responsibility given our access and privileged he's effective vaccines to provide help where help is needed. But as I said it's a step in the right direction what was just stated earlier the WHO has estimated that will need approximately eleven. Billion doses to get through this pandemic and right now estimates have us that about 2.5 2.2 five billion doses given around the world so. We have to do we have to continue to support this effort and hopefully we'll get some cooperation and participation from our allies. And we often talk about this as a gesture. Related charity gestures something to do to help these other countries in need but. How are these kinds of moves affect us here in the US. Great question so. First and foremost of course we have a moral standards to prevent the loss of lives especially since this vaccine is proving to be so effective. Secondly we want to make sure that hospital infrastructures are not crumbling under the we have Cody nineteen as we know that leads to economic instability in this global economy and then the most important point is that decreasing transmission decreases the risk of new variants and you mutations developing which can threaten the effectiveness about vaccines and safety here at home. And I know the FDA as approved extended shelf life of the Johnson Johnson vaccine now so what does that mean. And how does that affect the push to get people vaccinated both here in the US and globally. So this is great news I want to remind everyone that thermal regulation and shelf life studies happen in real time so it's not it's not news to really hear this from Johnson and Johnson and I expect to hear this from other. The vaccine producers as more time to lapses and more studies are coming in and data is coming in regarding the stability of these vaccines at different temperatures. And of course this means that what improve. Access to communities need that may not have immediate access and pharmacies and he's high levels of refrigeration and freezing temperatures required for vaccines. That Republican Alabama's state senator Tommy Tuberville tweet in today saying that he got his color vaccine and that it is safe and effective and free. Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country right now so we'll war can be done to reach areas where there appears to be more hesitancy. So this is a global it is grant issue of trust to be honest with you throughout this pandemic there are many who were rightfully concerned and fearful given the fact that there has been the foundation of the year. With an environment of mixed messaging and I think that opportunities like this need to continue to be taken by our leadership to make sure that people understand. The effectiveness and safety of these vaccines and to get messaging from people that they trust and hopefully it stops people from looking at alternative information. That is not based in science I'm I'm hopeful that if we continue to be transparent with this data. And so the brilliance and back to disabuse vaccines that people will come around and get vaccinated. The FDA advisory committees also meeting to discuss giving kids that come in vaccine ages five and up now so what little mainly looking floor. And what do you think parents need to know at this point. Yes so these are age. And then also something called immunity tenacity which is basically looking at the antibody development after the patient or the person participating. Gets the vaccine. And then lastly efficacy is so I'm hopeful that we'll continue to see these great results that we've seen in the old age groups regarding the safety. Regarding the image in a city and the antibody levels that are appropriate. And then of course efficacy in preventing disease specifically requiring anything requiring hospitalization and of course death. And that will probably see more more information as time. Comes. My doctor Daron Sutton always great to have you thank you. Think you. Well today there's more fallout from the January 6 insurrection at the US capitol capitol police are responding now to that scathing senate report out earlier this week revealing. Their failure in crafting a security plan. Meanwhile the FBI directors facing tough questions today from lawmakers about how the FBI treats domestic terror threats in the wake of that attack. Alice know what a Judiciary Committee chairman Democrat Jerry Nadler of New York had to say. For too long the FBI is downplay the threat of a white nationalism focusing instead on far more distant threats and occasionally. I'm imaginary threats like black identity extremism. And nobody FBI no longer uses that particular term I'm just as disturbed by the bureau's current practice practice. Of lumping together a wide range of activities. Under the term racially motivated violent extremism. As if there were any equivalence whatsoever. Between black and down activists marching for justice and the right wing extremists who attacked the capital police and tried to hang my fans. It's a question of priorities and of what happened and joining us now to discuss all of this. Elizabeth Newman ABC news crew contributor and former official at the Department of Homeland Security under the trump administration. Elizabeth first or get your reaction to what congressman Nadler just said there he's urging. FBI director ray to dual review of white supremacist membership within the bureau itself as a DH has the Pentagon have done. Do you think that's necessary. Criteria you know it's not a bad idea eight mice. My thought that was that he brain might be holding off waiting for the attorney general to do something similar to her why. We have seen evidence especially I machinery six Sydney you are our law enforcement and Judy military records isn't needed and summon some aspects of the insurrection at people and tied it. So is there is no doubt that there are problems. Nobody can pinpoint how big it is eight weeks who N word is always a good place to start out as a that we can't make sure that that people can trust their government expects that his sister and. And what law enforcement has had a problem. In many parts of the country were being infiltrated by white supremacists and you know federal law enforcement may have take a look as well now as far as the aftermath of the January 6. And the prosecution's. They're better derail it was as forceful as we've ever seen him saying all protesters get equal treatment and homelessness. We have. One standard. And I don't care whether Europe senator criminal justice system whether Europe's that our elections. There's a right way and a wrong way in this country to do it under the First Amendment and committing violence. Assaulting federal law enforcement and destroying property is not the way to do it and that's my standard for the FBI. So what do we know about where those prosecutions and ongoing investigation insist stemming further from the capital ride the insurrection stand where they stand and then. Whether former president Donald Trump is under investigation and odd something several Democrats are asking about. Yeah I was really powerful statement that he made him so why he didn't that I and are you. And you solace are on display today the FBI Traci theory all I answer that question nor do you know kind of deferred because it's under investigation she. It was important explorer the nation's I was preeminent law enforcement. Organizations it is not saying we are equally each and just because we as security officials Brackett is Jack. The greatest threats that I that you. CNC. Your race. Extremism is a curious Brett whose country not meet meet a client Barack other's breasts which is when in the parking risk that you heard out of touch someone the right. And likewise I'm YouTube and chairman Alan Gerson criticism that their T seriously I. When I ask you look at DH that's when we're that you're right we already. We didn't fully understand how Fred Moore he was. May there arson theory good questions be asked to go deeper understanding how we couldn't have done that battery power could have. Permit EG RE six I don't think it is simplicity answer our eyes. They're all about to write. Citi's in and law enforcement or should the only sure crisis and most of the men and women in our law enforcement passionately where their country and are devastated when he attacked how ends. I think they did the answers you need much more complex and nuanced and that's where we really need an indication mission I'm not sure he answers searing like this but it. Investigation is at any rate kept talking 800. Investigations under re ready now I'll Watson Kennedy urging his. There were questions about whether or not they were investigating trump people around chunky. Did not answer that question kept citing how the judges and prosecutors are here Easter did not talking about the investigations are under way. Carries his right or else maybe they're actually are some and I interest staying in nations reiterating we know they are and act turns era. We will and that's a great point you make Elizabeth about the morphing. Nature of the threat to rapidly. Metastasized. And threaten our country from love extremists are on the right. And so the the other big question today what where the intelligence failures. That led to the inner insurrection do you think those are being addressed. She. Yeah I was a little disappointing and it is a ready answer is he's very focused on the investigation. Completely curry makes sense why he is. But at least they're they're there were no doubt failures in his DUIR. Who aren't college. We know from this senator or. Great many. The needle and you will lead to crack. Buried many address on the outside can see that in prevalence varied greatly and he didn't CED curry a little attention and warning. The US yeah traditionally brings you situations why. What's happening itinerary six. Why was that. It can be a number of reasons we really need me answer it. I don't know me and they have sent their internal her underage he's our top artists. Disappointing to hear more from ray about how there and they certainly don't miss this. It is a rapidly evolving threat environment. And in this FBI and others really do have to get after it Elizabeth Newman thanks very much for your insight on that. Think you. What new data this morning shows that inflation. Which is a general rise in prices across an entire economies now rising at the fact. Fastest rate since 2008 the start of the Great Recession and it's especially so hot for things like. Used cars and plane tickets and most Americans are lucky enough not to remember the really bad. Double digit inflation the late 1970s I do and and he was demoralized. The desperation brought to many middle class family scarred a lot of the country. So how worried should we be this time around we've got some answers after the break. Can. Welcome back. Inflation fears today are rising around the country as we learned there was an estimated 5% jump in the cost of consumer goods in May of this year compared to last year. As more than what economists were expecting and it's the biggest jump we've seen since the Great Recession in August of 2008 so. What does all this mean for all of us as we shop for everything from groceries to gas. Alexis Krista forcing Yahoo! finance and Emily and me boss a public relations director for car affects thank you I'm sorry about that are here to help us. Get a handle on this this is phenomenon both of you thanks for being here that we haven't seen in decades so Alexis what's behind some of these price rises. Do you think like doesn't every day Hassell died items. Yeah I unitary it it's definitely alarming and scary to lots of folks to see prices rise so quickly each but when you think about it we shouldn't be all that surprised me the economy is basically gone from zero to sixty seemingly overnight as more people get vaccinated and economies begin to open up more and more we're seeing people shopping more dining out more going entertaining and entertainment events traveling more and it all happened so quickly there is a tremendous. Pressure right now on our supply chains there's tremendous demand and companies are just trying to do their best he could imagine we have lots of shipments just sitting in our ports unable to unload their ships yet because there's such a bad launch and a main reason for the past. Is that we're seeing. A supply shortage across the war you know the demand mercy for housing has called cause lumber prices hit. Our record high were seeing I'll jump in steel prices. As well let's not forget we got a computer chip shortage a global shortage were now dealing with the acting everything from computer image you like to autos and we're also having a hard time getting furniture and clothing if you're like me I ordered some furniture getting phone calls you gotta wait you've got to wait he's still can't get this supply and so all of that is causing tremendous pressure on consumers we're paying more for everything from food autos. Prices by the way more than 7%. Last month and lots a lot of you're looking for rental car eating yeah I want her you're definitely. Can be paying a premium. And Emily I want to look at a little closer at some of those categories. That Alexis just mentioned because. And when you look at grants for example friends who went up we also saw a huge increase in airfare food is up 4% but used cars and trucks. It security category almost all their own over this time and going up 30%. So when it comes to the used car market. Why are people paying so much more there can. Pared to just a year ago. The short answer is how little this and it really in his supply demand key strengths so there is low supply link to blogs talking about with a chip shortage in new car and entry is scarce should be sure how. How hard times aren't lost his new cars because they're unable agrees he's cars without. It checks. And we see huge consumer demand right so. People who may have historically not a new car are now looking used vehicles especially the recent model year vehicles as well but dealers can not stop there are lots back into the car on the car and it's all right away cash and here's you're saying we're seeing. This huge increase almost 30%. But consumers are willing to pay those prices for these cars right now. So it's really historically never seen used car is a high cash and an inventory so hard to come my people are just not selling retreating in their vehicles right now and a lot of reseller training issue. I'd turn around by ray and the prices are just very high and which we talked to dealers who'd been in this business for Asian nation need never seen anything. Yes. And Alexis what role is government spending playing in all this is a lot of concern especially. Among. A Republicans that the big trillion dollar bills that the president has signed in wants to sign could be fueling inflation what do you think. That's definitely part of the equation Terry we've got the stimulus checks and that added unemployment. Coming to millions of folks some of that now is starting to dry out there's been so much pent up demand. Now that soaps. Or a little bit more money. Wages are now starting in July as you're seeing them go out and send sort of you know without abandoned and that is causing a depression that we're seeing on these prices and you know I also want to point out food prices in particular which affect all of us going up nearly half percent last month and major companies including Coca-Cola. General Mills hormel should pull lay have why they're all raise prices already or they're promising to raise prices and one of the reasons why my good reason they actually have to raise wages to attract more workers. And that means turning to start seeing wage pressures of wage inflation starting to bubble this year. So Alexis is almost tipping point to a temporary or longer term problem and should we start to expect interest rates to go up to make up for it. Yet that's the big question right at least the Federal Reserve teach saying that they. In this inflation jump is going to be temporary Fed Chairman. How we bounce back so quickly on that nearer shut down of our country during the pandemic that prices spiked to operate the fastest rise he'd seen in thirteen years but as we all start to open up more and please get back to normal. Those prices should either remain where they are that's good news probably not come down but a lot of experts say they don't expect those prices rise much more in the fall and the winter so we could see inflation start to level off after the summer. Let's hope and and Emily. Third time's the charm got your name right finally so what what's to conform to those consumers are out there thinking about buying a car. Oh well what should they know do you see prices cooling off and that is JD Thompson. Believe the couple pac exactly and Aaron the rental car market I was. Do you cherish didn't chip shortage with new vehicles and a consumer demand so our analysts are saying they expected to at least last summer months and there are some of those. He laughed pretty pretty she is so it'll be interesting to watch. It's not changing in the next couple weeks or use its collapse in the summer months people are looking into buying a used car we recommend broadening your source a lot of Gatorade understand we know what color here may not only watch if you can be a little more. Ron and is searching you banish me you know you want NSC was a third round. But you're not stuck on color or me that I'll give you a lot more options he able to find something in inventory hinge the area surrounding Unita is a good Christ in you just want to not sketch stem cell. I think we feel pressure like the housing market situation where becomes gearing and had an inch dual meaning really quickly but you still wanna do your due diligence research vehicle as part of the history and nothing in power Sally more than histories of Karachi where she is an independent inspection an apparent madness enough. Get trained mechanic to look at it. India for its pastor and you find you're all three of those they each city you can make sure there are surprises here are you paying. These record prices you don't wanna house prices down Granada vehicle. Because he didn't do your due diligence before you purchased. Also worth noting if you if you happen to you one of those people. How an extra cars sitting around thinking I would prefer without first few months. It's a great time to sell especially if you how to try. Truck prices are up. About 44%. From where they were investing. Great news hard Emily boss and Alexis Kristall first got both your names right there thanks very much before. There are dozens are and that does that runs on the brain dead today thanks for joining us I'm Diana stayed up and then I'm Terry Moran and have a great day. Yeah.

