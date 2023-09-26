Canada House speaker apologizes for praising veteran who fought for Nazis

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the Canadian parliament on Friday, speaker Anthony Rota called 98-year-old veteran Yaroslav Hunka a "hero."

September 26, 2023

