China's wandering elephants on the move again

More
ELEPHANT ENERGY: New drone footage shows a famous ​herd of migrating Chinese elephants on the move again.
1:19 | 06/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for China's wandering elephants on the move again
Okay. He and. Okay. It's. I. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:19","description":"ELEPHANT ENERGY: New drone footage shows a famous ​herd of migrating Chinese elephants on the move again. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78419313","title":"China's wandering elephants on the move again","url":"/International/video/chinas-wandering-elephants-move-78419313"}