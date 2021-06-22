-
Now Playing: Herd of wild elephants approaches city
-
Now Playing: Man carries 2-year-old daughter into zoo elephant enclosure
-
Now Playing: Conservationists rehab and release sea turtles
-
Now Playing: Japan announces strict COVID guidelines for Olympics
-
Now Playing: Conflict spurs famine in Ethiopia’s Tigray region
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 21, 2021
-
Now Playing: Former US marine found dead in Russia, murder charges
-
Now Playing: Coral reef rescue, summer solstice celebrations: World in Photos, June 21
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Supreme Court strikes down part of ‘amateurism’ rules by NCAA
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Millions brace for severe weather across the country
-
Now Playing: Lava glimmers from inside formation at volcano
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Prince William moments for his birthday
-
Now Playing: New book details royal rift between Princes William and Harry
-
Now Playing: US keeps close eye on Iran after new president comes to power
-
Now Playing: Iran's new president-elect comes to power
-
Now Playing: What’s next for US-Iran relations?
-
Now Playing: Putin 'did not admit' to human rights abuses or cyberattacks: Rachel Scott
-
Now Playing: Biden faces critical issues at home after 1st foreign trip
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle’s new children’s book