‘It was a clear message’: Senior US official confirms Israel’s strike against Iran

Sources said an Israeli fighter jet reportedly fired three missiles from outside Iranian territory. The United States said it was not involved in the strike.

April 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live