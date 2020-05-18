Climate activists fill Trafalgar Square with kids’ shoes

More
Activists placed 2,000 children's shoes in London's Trafalgar Square to highlight the need for government to act on climate change for the future of young people.
0:46 | 05/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Climate activists fill Trafalgar Square with kids’ shoes
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"Activists placed 2,000 children's shoes in London's Trafalgar Square to highlight the need for government to act on climate change for the future of young people. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70754346","title":"Climate activists fill Trafalgar Square with kids’ shoes","url":"/International/video/climate-activists-fill-trafalgar-square-kids-shoes-70754346"}