At least 11 people have died on Everest in 2019, one of the deadliest climbing seasons in history. Experts list inexperience and a record number of permits granted by Nepal as contributing factors.

Flying through Mount Everest, the world's tallest mountain range

One pilot said that he'd met people who'd never climbed a mountain before but wanted to scale Everest; he said it was dangerous for them and put others at risk.