Transcript for Controversy over Trump administration's decision to withdraw troops in Syria

And guys we move line two that surprise announcement from president trump over the weekend. I'm to have US troops step aside for the Turkish military. To attack the Kurds and as a reminder wild Turkey considers the Curtis forces Kurdish forces to be. Terrorist groups the US has worked very closely with the Kurds as allies in the fight against ices and nevertheless. It's a decision. President trump defends so in a tweet he wrote. If Turkey does anything that I in migrate an unmatched wisdom. Consider to be off limits I will totally destroy and obliterate the economy a Turkey I've done before he goes on to say it is. Time now for others in the region some of great wealth. To protect their own territory the US has great so wanna bring in Karen Travers. At the White House to break this down forests Karen it's a bit confusing. He's. Defending his decision to. Abandon the Kurds but also using you know strong rhetoric against Turkey does he actually have a policy or one Syria. Well the president's policy here is to pull back as US troops from that northeastern Syria border that's at the White House announced on. Sunday night after the president had that phone call with Turkey's president airline they're the bit of a scramble then yesterday 24 hours of other agencies. Filling in the pieces and also cleaning up some of the mass from that original White House statement that statement. Did not explicitly. Endorsed Turkey doing a military operation in northern Syria but he did say that this is going to happen and that the US would not eat there and not take part. Certainly look like a green light while Kimberly on the Pentagon there yesterday say that this administration did not endorse. That military operation by Turkey. But will not be involved in this and the president saying he did not want US troops to be in any harm's way. Yes or whatever and asking is where there are other options with its incursion. Besides what drawing districts. Well this is the only thing the administration is talking about at this point Turkey has been planning this for some time the president had that phone call on Sunday with Turkey's president heir to want clearly there was some conversation perhaps pressure put by airline on the president about what was going to be happening. This is likely to be imminent in the administration is saying. Basically Melanie involved in the S and by pulling back US troops and saying we're doing this to protect them. There also signaling they're not gonna beat dared to stand with the Syrian Kurdish forces to do noted work strong allies critical allies in the fight against the crisis there commander those forces told. The it would be very hard for them to rebuild trust with this administration and the United States Yang Karen. Before we go this a sort of the first time that we're seeing. Republicans out raids in sort of breaking rank in criticizing. The president which we never see them do normally. Lindsey Graham Mitch McConnell I'm so what does this mean as we proceed. This fierce and swift pushed back yesterday was really loudly coming from Republicans allies of the president Lindsey Graham is a close friend of president trumps a fierce defender of him. And yesterday he called this an irresponsible and short sighted decision senate majority leader Mitch McConnell as you mentioned also said that there are concerns now that prices could rebuild in this area. He given issue for the administration US officials telling us is those 111000. Ice is prisoners to the Kurds are currently guarding if they are now paying attention to other issues there own self preservation there. Their concerns of those prisoners could be released or is steep and prices could be rebuilt. I will note though that Lindsey Graham has been a critic of the president on Syria before last year when the president announced he was pulling out all of the US troops from Syria. Lindsey Graham was not allowed this voices eventually the president reversed that decision to see what happens next few days on this one. All right Karen Travers right there at the White House thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.