Transcript for COVID shut down tourism in Thailand, but nature is healing

There are few silver linings from this pandemic with global economy is taking a hit around the world especially those dependent on tourism. But pure crowds and allowed one environmental treasure in Thailand to begin to restore itself. ABC's Brit clinic traveled to the beaches of crew kept Thailand to see how a year reduced eco tourism has created a new balance on those island shores. Pick cabs white sandy beaches are on full display these states. But for the locals like Jeanine that's not. Good. Night crying because I know I didn't know my need them. He. He thought important. And then like people. Every night. And I I didn't because I want. I cannot do anything. More than here off to Thailand shot to support his geez the pandemic to Farnham rivals the speeches or is empty is definitive thing. And tour operations like Janie and hardly anyone to sell flight tickets to. Peek at these days is mostly a ghost town. Not a lot of customers each day still quiet since we've cove it is affecting us harder. Life is difficult there's no tourists coming at all content who can't is a tourist town. Without tourists it is. Yet but there are few tourists coming here for the things that may be a cat one of the world's top terrorists destinations. But the iron is before the pandemic officials want to tick. The endless stream of terrorists wanted to pass a balance between nature in the economy. In 2018 the government blocked terrorists from visiting my bank. They were afraid this stunning spots so beautiful to 2000 Leonardo DiCaprio cult classic beach was filmed he. Was in danger of disappearing. And being replaced by phone tank is Lisa and unsustainable. Pollution. The government's moves to customer access national park's and Carl damaging some screen. Tour aimed at reviving and protecting coral reefs the beaten Haas of our nation. Backed pro widen. That's up for it and and call Rabin's view attention it. So we wanted to see what happens to an ecosystem in Malden life dramatically slows down. Allowing model may just take challenge. Lady get had a big. We get this Torre's. And you mean that even in mean that we have a lot. This pressure food in my room and that's slightly trying to move but alas by providing mall. Chance for close to goal. Is a combination of natural reefs and possibly silvery. It's structure is underneath the war since it attracts me bits of Carl. And he couldn't stop it it's had time to recover without the boats in the terrorists yet. Seems to be working. The benefits of keeping nature of respite also seen among the Hmong groups. Which act as a coastal defense barrier against natural disasters such as storms tsunamis. And rising sea levels. Onion and mangrove forests eco system experts explain to me the importance of the mangrove Forest Hills the environments. That what they radical right. The ecosystem. Of the mangrove forest is as rich as our lines. It provides pure hair medicines and he can use to Sheila sucks from our lifestyles and moved in with water. Probably would've thought would be abundance that happens to the forest is the fullness of our lives. Because we are connected to the forest since we were born. Mangrove forest is our life. Locals and noticing an abundance of fish since the pandemic started and it's having an affect all the way up through tank. Read the beach all to themselves. Sea turtles to making their way back in high numbers slightly. These red leather back turtles hatching in drives might beaches normally occupied by Sunday that's. They haven't pretend he's lay eggs in he it's. Protecting potentials especially have to use of not hatching their X some beaches he's a big deal for biologists. The private throughout his time he's about his life in their eight month old. We've stretching it's wing at MI accident back and let it rest. Doesn't pay very filed for me. In type folklore turtle threat present could fourteen and prosperity. Does the things that make this island special groups and its economy Lee its tourism accounts for about a thief of the liberal economy. For answers from rivals fell by more than 90% last year compared to 2019. In a bid to revive the resort island the government kick started content sandbox initiative slots month. Allowing vaccinated into national rivals to enter without quarantine. The pilot program has led to terrorists striking back kin but no way need the numbers before the pandemic began. Officials hope precautions like daily temperature checks multiple tests and social distancing messages will contain the virus. And reassure travelers. The wind terrorism declined. Islands marine life and the ecosystem proofs that. In joining me in doing it is easy. But what are we willing to do to sustain it. ABC news's Brit clan it's been kept.

