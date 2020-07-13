Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Cow walks into police station
Yeah. Yeah. Can you can G. I. You. Yeah. I'm. Oh. Yeah. And its. Yeah. I. It's. And yeah. And.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:23","description":"Surveillance footage captured the moment a cow casually wandered into a police station in Australia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71753471","title":"Cow walks into police station","url":"/International/video/cow-walks-police-station-71753471"}