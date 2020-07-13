Cow walks into police station

More
Surveillance footage captured the moment a cow casually wandered into a police station in Australia.
1:23 | 07/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cow walks into police station
Yeah. Yeah. Can you can G. I. You. Yeah. I'm. Oh. Yeah. And its. Yeah. I. It's. And yeah. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:23","description":"Surveillance footage captured the moment a cow casually wandered into a police station in Australia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71753471","title":"Cow walks into police station","url":"/International/video/cow-walks-police-station-71753471"}