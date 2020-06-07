Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Crab has flamboyant camouflage
I. I think.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:50","description":"A crab uses a bright pink weed as camouflage as it tried to avoid predators.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71629055","title":"Crab has flamboyant camouflage","url":"/International/video/crab-flamboyant-camouflage-71629055"}