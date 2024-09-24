The danger journalists face in a time of war

Jodie Ginsberg, CEO of Committee to Protect Journalists, on the obstacles a free and independent press faces in covering the Israel-Hamas war.

September 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live