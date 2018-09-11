-
Now Playing: Police kill 'terrorism' suspect after stabbing spree in Melbourne
-
Now Playing: Santas ride the London Eye, voters cast ballots: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Who is Emmanuel Macron?
-
Now Playing: A path of destruction as severe rain and wind sweep across France
-
Now Playing: Haunting, beautiful installation at the Tower of London marks end of WWI
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Nov. 13, 2015
-
Now Playing: Dangerous pollution levels, confrontations with Trump, Earth's glow: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: US elections, World War remembrances in London and Moscow: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Nov. 7, 2018
-
Now Playing: Panic grips city blanketed by life-threatening smog
-
Now Playing: France's Macron target of planned attack, 6 arrested: Source
-
Now Playing: Here's a look at the top photos from around the globe.
-
Now Playing: At least 79 students kidnapped from school in Cameroon: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Russian fighter jet buzzes US Navy aircraft
-
Now Playing: Troops at the boarder, NYC Marathon, centennial of the end of WWI: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Tower of London lit up to mark WWI anniversary
-
Now Playing: Migrants headed toward US border say they're fleeing violence
-
Now Playing: Muppets caucus, Day of the Dead parade and a baby gibbon: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Migrant caravan, The World Series, crisis in Yemen: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: US Marines join largest NATO exercise since the end of the Cold War