Transcript for This day in history: Nov. 20, 1992

The world's oldest and largest castle in which someone lives. Has been very badly damaged by fire it is Windsor Castle. Billed as a fortress by William the conqueror a very popular weekend retreat for the queen and so many monarch before her because it is close to London. That's half a million tourists discover every year parts of Windsor council are truly magnificent. And some of what has been damaged or destroyed today from some of the structure itself to some of the treasures which it holds are irreplaceable. ABC's Ron Allen has been there for most of today and much of the night. The fire was discovered just before noon London time and the flames and smoke being spread through two wings of the castle. Well into the royal family for nine century. As firefighters race to stay part of England's heritage. Hundreds of tourists were evacuated from the council. The first horrifying scenes were captured on amateur video. So content not be built in its united practice time this coming Sunday damaging could happen exists and thank him now we lost. But views plus I had saved. The queen's son Prince Andrew was the only member of the royal family at the council shot par. Something Lauren about that it took. Polled say quickly. But I happen to be around the cost of what it but it's awfully. But I have a firearm and some so extreme in its place. I can might have the room that I was actually you. The prince thumb and his mother who arrived in the ceremonial courtyard and watch the fired but part of her favorite home. Where he spends nearly every weekend and one month at Easter. This is saint George's hall one of the capital's most famous and ornate banquet halls with the queen has entertained world leaders. But today flames shot through the route. Investigators quickly ruled out the possibility that a terrorist bomb had exploded and suggested the fire was caused by extensive renovation work underway. Investigators say that workmen discovered the fire in a private chapel and the flames then quickly spread to several more adjacent rooms. From the private chapel the fire Bennett thing George's hall and brought down the roof. Flames also spread in the other direction into the Chester tower. And reportedly damaged the dining room the crimson drawing room the weight room has also been damaged and the fire also spread to the Brunswick power. The royal household staff and soldiers worked feverishly to rescue a treasure trove of art and furnishings. Two priceless to ensure. Inside. Takes up I've found that will be some. What about that on dot that they have found send them which would have been damaged. Dropped as follows long and Judd. So fall. The most important with possible has not yet been affected. Firefighters insisted the blaze was under control even as flames shot down the castles long quarters. And out of its stately towers a financial and cultural disaster both historic proportion. Ron Allen ABC news Windsor.

