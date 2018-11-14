Transcript for This day in history: Nov. 22, 1990

Good evening from the eastern province of Saudi Arabia this Thanksgiving Day a reminder of what has been lost out here. At fighter is from the Kuwaiti air force. Still sitting here on a Saudi airfields. President Bush said here today that America was a nation at peace. While telling although service men and women here that they may yet have to go to war. Became to thank them and once again tried to explain their mission. Here's our White House correspondent Brit Hume. The president's helicopter carried him into distant and desolate reaches of the Saudi desert where the elements are harsh. And the population is mostly made up of US soldiers. And so I've come out here today personally to thank you the men and women and move. Endured much and sacrificed more to stand tall against aggression. President had to get back right after. The soldiers Mr. Bush addressed seemed not to need much convincing that they are here for a good reason. I don't know. Still he put new emphasis on the prospect of an Iraqi nuclear capability. Although he would later say there was no new evidence of that every day. That passes. Bring Saddam Hussein. One step closer to realizing his goal of a nuclear weapons arsenal and that's another reason frankly. Why more and more our mission is marked by a real sense of urgency. Mr. Bush coupled that warning with the strongest warning is issued yet of the possibility of war. We're not walking away. Oh our commitment is done until the end Vator is out. Of Kuwait and that may well be where you man. They cheered that do well while Mr. Bush seemed emboldened today he also seemed emotionally aware that the men and women before him might soon be at war. At a religious service aboard the helicopter assault ship Nassau the feeling shows. I can't happen. Over state. Do you the outpouring of support. From your friends. And families. And it does express the support. That the American people have for you on this important mission at the end of today the president also had an explanation of why Americans must bear the brunt of that mission the United States of America. Now we have a disproportionate responsibility. Believe it. And two stand for something. And that's what we're doing as dusk fell the president's team pulled out ending an unforgettable day in the desert for him. And for the soldiers still there. Brit Hume ABC news stop Iran Saudi Arabia.

