7 dead in Australia's worst mass shooting in 22 years

Seven people, including four children, were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home in southwest Australia near the vibrant tourist town of Margaret River, police said.
2:03 | 05/11/18

Transcript for 7 dead in Australia's worst mass shooting in 22 years

