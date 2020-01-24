-
Now Playing: Auschwitz survivor shares his story 75 years after liberation
-
Now Playing: Timelapse captures Australian dust storm
-
Now Playing: Duck strolls down snow-plowed streets
-
Now Playing: 6 dead, 2 injured after family shooting in Germany
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus prompts construction of new hospital in China
-
Now Playing: Impeachment hearings, gun control rally, protests: This Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Patients crowd Wuhan’s Red Cross hospital
-
Now Playing: Greta Thunberg joins climate strike in Davos
-
Now Playing: Listen to the voice of a 3,000-year-old mummy
-
Now Playing: Greta Thunberg responds to criticism from Mnuchin
-
Now Playing: Mystery virus spreading
-
Now Playing: How a small oil store became an international dumpling sensation
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
-
Now Playing: Firefighting plane crash claims lives of 3 Americans
-
Now Playing: Myanmar must prevent genocide of Rohingya minority: UN court
-
Now Playing: Wuhan coronavirus, Jean Paul Gaultier, locusts in Africa: World in Photos, Jan. 23
-
Now Playing: Kangaroos watch helicopters fight fires in Australia
-
Now Playing: ‘Doomsday Clock’ 20 seconds closer to midnight
-
Now Playing: Powerful storm wrecks boats
-
Now Playing: Health officials confirm first case of coronavirus in Hong Kong