6 dead, 2 injured after family shooting in Germany

More
The gunman opened fire on several members of his family, police said. Three men, aged 36, 65 and 69 were killed, as well as three women, aged 36, 56 and 62.
0:45 | 01/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 6 dead, 2 injured after family shooting in Germany
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"The gunman opened fire on several members of his family, police said. Three men, aged 36, 65 and 69 were killed, as well as three women, aged 36, 56 and 62.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68513570","title":"6 dead, 2 injured after family shooting in Germany","url":"/International/video/dead-injured-family-shooting-germany-68513570"}