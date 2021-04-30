Transcript for Deadly stampede in Israel

An ABC news foreign correspondent James Longman joins us live now James what we know. About the investigation right now and no everyone wants to know what. Costs this. Dead down I think the main thing people don't know is why so many people we're out of town offices cold feet. And I think. Hello mom. I religious festival is fools the dogs. Jewish people and normally are around 300000. People go every year vinyl floors until people because of because it this year to stay way they expected about 101000 people to turn out. But a 100000. People. Came instead and I think is a little little confidence perhaps in Israel this is what's been suggested by some. That is incredible vaccination program the idea that now life can resume and I see the same time available source communities have been reluctant to. Take calls insular station something to Hamels if you look at these pictures you'll see many people. On not wearing mosques. Bob the lord people retire and for this massive religious festival but the infrastructure really wasn't that to supposed to many people about 5000 police underneath for a 100000 people. And crucially that Ari is that have been set up in order to help with social distancing. Ended up actually fencing people means that they when they wanted to rush out they weren't able to you and they were crushed. Understood wearing some pretty horrifying. Stories of children being that crushed to death. People as they. Go out started to hear phones ringing on the dead bodies of those left behind senate and all full tragic event the worst. Peacetime disaster. In Israeli history time. And James Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. I know he visited this site this morning tell us about that visit. Gay he visited the site actually as the recovery effort was ongoing it's an impulsive. Israel mile merry which is honestly very difficult to get to and say the recovery effort has been continuing. I'm little of the dead still bad and look angry families we heard reports of people throwing water bottles I came booting him because. They just felt that a not enough was done to help them and they been waiting that all the links this happened at one and this is real anger when he arrived in the morning. That nothing had been done to get them. Outside all of that area so the investigation will take place he said as months he thanked emergency services are being quick to lacked. Trying to put a brave face on the situation but obviously it is full full time on Sunday he said is relatives a national day of mourning. I'm Karen ABC news foreign correspondent James long and thank you.

