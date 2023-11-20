Possible deal to release hostages in Gaza inches closer: White House

ABC News' Marcus Moore and military analyst Mick Mulroy discuss the ongoing negotiations to release hostages in Gaza after the White House signals progress is being made.

November 20, 2023

