Now Playing: Subway protest happening throughout New York City

Now Playing: In Kyiv, Pompeo does not dispute allegations in Bolton's book

Now Playing: Digital IDs now lawful in Kenya

Now Playing: Navigating the Iowa caucuses as a voter with disabilities

Now Playing: Dow closes down 603 points

Now Playing: Florida panther kittens chill in the shade

Now Playing: Florida panther kittens find forever home

Now Playing: 2 in custody after police pursuit near Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Now Playing: Karma is real for this dad

Now Playing: Here’s what to expect from this year’s Super Bowl ads

Now Playing: Ted Bundy’s former girlfriend, her daughter recall their lives with him

Now Playing: Timelapse of fog thickening

Now Playing: Helicopter company suspends operations following Kobe Bryant crash

Now Playing: Mom fails to ‘produce’ missing Idaho kids before deadline

Now Playing: Joe Biden discusses impeachment trial, son Hunter, and Ukraine

Now Playing: What we know about the coronavirus emergency

Now Playing: Life expectancy in US up for 1st time in 4 years

Now Playing: Most detailed look yet at surface of the sun

Now Playing: State police make discovery inside Dulos home after suicide attempt