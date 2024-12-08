Dolphin balances beer bottle on its beak

This dolphin did its part to call attention to the issue of ocean pollution, as it was spotted off the coast of Australia balancing a beer bottle on its beak, much to the delight of onlookers.

December 8, 2024

