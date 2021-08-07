Dramatic footage shows moment car driven into pharmacy

More
Two people were jailed in connection with a raid in which $18,000 worth of damage was caused and more than $20,000 worth of perfume was stolen.
0:52 | 07/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dramatic footage shows moment car driven into pharmacy
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Two people were jailed in connection with a raid in which $18,000 worth of damage was caused and more than $20,000 worth of perfume was stolen.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78732957","title":"Dramatic footage shows moment car driven into pharmacy","url":"/International/video/dramatic-footage-shows-moment-car-driven-pharmacy-78732957"}