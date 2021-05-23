Drone captures significant structure damages in Gaza

More
More than 1,000 buildings, schools, hospitals and businesses were destroyed by devastating airstrikes. A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas went into effect on May 21.
2:19 | 05/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drone captures significant structure damages in Gaza
Oh. Pork. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:19","description":"More than 1,000 buildings, schools, hospitals and businesses were destroyed by devastating airstrikes. A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas went into effect on May 21.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77862704","title":"Drone captures significant structure damages in Gaza","url":"/International/video/drone-captures-significant-structure-damages-gaza-77862704"}