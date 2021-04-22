Drone footage shows massive floating solar farm in Thailand

Thailand is constructing one of the world's largest hybrid solar-hydro power projects, a massive solar farm combined with a hydroelectric dam.
0:55 | 04/22/21

Drone footage shows massive floating solar farm in Thailand
