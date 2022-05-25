Drone show for Platinum Jubilee celebration

To wrap up another day of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, drones lit up over Buckingham Palace, forming the Union Flag and a corgi playing with a bone.

