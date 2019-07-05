Now Playing: Dust storm covers town

Now Playing: UK celebrates arrival of royal baby

Now Playing: Met Gala, journalists freed and royal baby: World in Photos

Now Playing: Pamela Anderson defends jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Now Playing: Freed journalists reunite with family after more than a year behind bars

Now Playing: Across the Pond: British tabloids go all out for the royal baby

Now Playing: Investigators look at pilot error in deadly Russia crash

Now Playing: 9,000 women and counting join all-female scientist database

Now Playing: It's a boy for Harry and Meghan!

Now Playing: Authorities investigating why a plane slid off a Florida runway

Now Playing: What will be the new royal baby's name?

Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby boy

Now Playing: Pentagon sends carrier strike group to Persian Gulf

Now Playing: Russian jet engulfed in flames

Now Playing: Humans' impact on species extinction

Now Playing: How China tariff threats could impact your wallet

Now Playing: China tariff threat spooks markets

Now Playing: Israel and Gaza reach ceasefire

Now Playing: Everything you need to know about the royal baby boy