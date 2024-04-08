Eclipse to make 1st land stop in Mazatlán, Mexico

ABC News' Matt Rivers reports from Mazatlán, Mexico, the first land stop for the eclipse. Joining him is ABC News contributor and astrophysicist Hakeem Oluseyi.

April 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live