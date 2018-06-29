Egypt builds $1 billion museum

More
The Grand Egyptian Museum will feature more than 100,000 artifacts from Egypt's prehistoric times until the Greeks and Romans.
0:56 | 06/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Egypt builds $1 billion museum
Yeah. Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56263445,"title":"Egypt builds $1 billion museum","duration":"0:56","description":"The Grand Egyptian Museum will feature more than 100,000 artifacts from Egypt's prehistoric times until the Greeks and Romans.","url":"/International/video/egypt-builds-billion-museum-56263445","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.