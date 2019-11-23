Egypt unveils 'one of a kind' discovery of mummified animals

More
Egypt unveiled a "one of a kind" discovery of a cache containing hundreds of statues and mummified animals on Saturday.
0:10 | 11/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Egypt unveils 'one of a kind' discovery of mummified animals
Yeah. You.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:10","description":"Egypt unveiled a \"one of a kind\" discovery of a cache containing hundreds of statues and mummified animals on Saturday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67253703","title":"Egypt unveils 'one of a kind' discovery of mummified animals","url":"/International/video/egypt-unveils-kind-discovery-mummified-animals-67253703"}