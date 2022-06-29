Elton John pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Toronto concert

"I’m glad she’s at peace, and I’m glad she’s at rest, and she deserves it because she’s worked bloody hard," Elton John said of the late Queen Elizabeth II at his Toronto concert.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live