Family of American held hostage by Hamas: ‘We want a cease-fire deal’

North Carolina native Keith Siegel was taken from his kibbutz one year ago, along with his wife, Aviva Siegel, who was later released.

October 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live