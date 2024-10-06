Family of Israeli hostage speaks out

Monday marks the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack when Hamas militants attacked Israel, leaving around 1,200 people dead and taking about 250 hostages.

October 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live