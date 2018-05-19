Fans flock to Windsor for Harry, Meghan wedding

More
ABC News' Deborah Roberts talks with royal fans on the route of Harry and Meghan's carriage procession.
2:08 | 05/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fans flock to Windsor for Harry, Meghan wedding

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55282449,"title":"Fans flock to Windsor for Harry, Meghan wedding","duration":"2:08","description":"ABC News' Deborah Roberts talks with royal fans on the route of Harry and Meghan's carriage procession.","url":"/International/video/fans-flock-windsor-harry-meghan-wedding-55282449","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.