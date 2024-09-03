Former opposition leader reacts to Maduro's regime ordering arrest of rival

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Leopoldo López on the impact of a Venezuelan court ordering the arrest of Edmundo González, who the U.S. says beat President Nicolás Maduro in the July election.

September 3, 2024

