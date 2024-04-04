French diver slips during pool inauguration ceremony ahead of Paris Summer Olympics

French diver Alexis Jandard says his back is fine — but his ego, not so much — after he slipped on the board while taking part in an inauguration ceremony ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

April 4, 2024

