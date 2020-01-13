Transcript for Game show contestant confused about Popeye’s favorite food

Next to the moment on family feuding Canada and going viral the question what about top prize favored route one contestant with a bit confused Figueroa. Name pop eyes favorites. Okay. A series. Okay. Ethanol oh my goodness OE says she got mixed up but the fast food chain blended pop eyes gave her came. Thousand dollars worth of pot pies chicken Atlantic that a lot had chicken and enjoy it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.