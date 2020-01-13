Game show contestant confused about Popeye’s favorite food

The contestant blurted out “chicken” on Canada’s Family Feud.
0:44 | 01/13/20

Next to the moment on family feuding Canada and going viral the question what about top prize favored route one contestant with a bit confused Figueroa. Name pop eyes favorites. Okay. A series. Okay. Ethanol oh my goodness OE says she got mixed up but the fast food chain blended pop eyes gave her came. Thousand dollars worth of pot pies chicken Atlantic that a lot had chicken and enjoy it.

