Gen. Robert Abrams: Kim Jong-un now ‘willing to test nuclear weapons’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with ABC News contributor retired Gen. Robert Abrams on North Korea’s first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in five years, and what it means for the U.S.

