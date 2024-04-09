Giant waves crash over seawall, flooding street in western France

Huge waves came crashing over a seawall in Saint-Malo, France, flooding a street as passersby looked on. Weather warnings were issued across Brittany as a storm brought strong winds to the region.

April 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live