'Until you come here… it's hard to believe': US neurosurgeon on Ukraine war

ABC News' Marcus Moore reports on American neurosurgeon Dr. Rocco Armonda as he steps up to save lives working side by side with Ukrainian doctors as the relentless war rages on.

June 14, 2023

