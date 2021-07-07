Herd of migrating elephants travel into woodland in China

A herd of migrating elephants traveled almost eight miles into woodland near Yuxi City in China. One male elephant strayed 37 miles northeast from the rest of the group.
1:17 | 07/07/21

