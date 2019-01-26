Heroic milkman catches falling baby from fire

More
A heroic milkman in China safely catches a baby dropped from a third-floor apartment when the swaddle broke suddenly as he was reaching up to help rescue the child and its mother from a fire.
0:41 | 01/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Heroic milkman catches falling baby from fire
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60644392,"title":"Heroic milkman catches falling baby from fire","duration":"0:41","description":"A heroic milkman in China safely catches a baby dropped from a third-floor apartment when the swaddle broke suddenly as he was reaching up to help rescue the child and its mother from a fire.","url":"/International/video/heroic-milkman-catches-falling-baby-fire-60644392","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.