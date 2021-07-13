‘Homeland and life’: Cubans take to streets to demand better living conditions

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with "Belly of the Beast" journalist Reed Lindsay on the outbreak of protests in Cuba as tensions boil over amid a worsening economic crisis.
3:20 | 07/13/21

