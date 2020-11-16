Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Horses push through deep snow
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:44","description":"A group of horses jumped and pushed through deep snow in Alberta, Canada, heading back to their pens.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74239082","title":"Horses push through deep snow","url":"/International/video/horses-push-deep-snow-74239082"}