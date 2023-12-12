Houthi missile strikes merchant ship in Red Sea: US official

A merchant vessel sailing in the southern Red Sea was struck by a land-based cruise missile fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen, according to a U.S. official.

December 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live