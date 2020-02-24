Hundreds line up around the block to buy face masks amid coronavirus outbreak

More
Aerial footage shows hundreds of people lining up around the block to buy face masks in Daegu as most of the new South Korean cases of coronavirus were traced to the city.
1:05 | 02/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hundreds line up around the block to buy face masks amid coronavirus outbreak

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"Aerial footage shows hundreds of people lining up around the block to buy face masks in Daegu as most of the new South Korean cases of coronavirus were traced to the city.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69172755","title":"Hundreds line up around the block to buy face masks amid coronavirus outbreak","url":"/International/video/hundreds-line-block-buy-face-masks-amid-coronavirus-69172755"}