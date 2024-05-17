IDF recovers bodies of 3 hostages in overnight operation

The hostages had escaped from the Nova Music Festival and were killed in the area of Kibbutz Mefalsim before their bodies were taken to Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

May 17, 2024

