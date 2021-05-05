India opens 1st drive-in vaccination facility

Authorities in India opened the facility in a bid to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in hard-hit Mumbai.
1:26 | 05/05/21

India opens 1st drive-in vaccination facility
