Transcript for India opens 1st drive-in vaccination facility

I. If you have he did basement bedroom. The book the modern that he got fifty here at their convenience it is that's ideal if he's right distance guzzlers are distancing doing that. Because. Boosting that I got in Langley tornado vehicle behind them they needed and it in picking up for us. This is much middle.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.